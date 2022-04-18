Priyanka Chopra to Kylie Jenner; how celebs celebrated Easters 2022
Priyanka Chopra ringed into Easter 2022 with her husband Nick Jonas. The actor shared glimpses of the celebrations on her Instagram handle.
Image: Instagram@priyankachopra
Kylie Jenner also shared glimpses of her mother, Kris Jenner's Easter 2022 party. Glimpses of the party included colourful holiday-themed decor, sweet treats, and some fun activities for the kids along with an egg hunt.
Image: Instagram@kyliejenner
Allu Arjun's wife Sneha Reddy also shared pictures of their Easter celebrations where the 'Pushpa' actor can be seen posing with the Easter bunnies.
Image: Instagram@allusnehareddy
Dwayne Johnson also celebrated the day with his daughter Tiana.
Image: Instagram@therock
Soha Ali Khan took to her instgaram handle and shared this picture from her Easter. She captioned the post as "My little Easter egg is ready to hatch."
Image: Instagram@sakpataudi
Robert Downey Jr. also gave fans a sneak peek into his fun Easters celebration. Sharing the pics, he wrote "Rebirth and Renewal."
Image: Instagram@robertdowneyjr