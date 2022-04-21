Priyanka Chopra unleashes her inner 'boss lady' in these outfits
Priyanka Chopra has impeccable taste in fashion and always manages to garner all the limelight wherever she goes.
Image: Instagram@priyankachopra
The actor knows how to slay in every look and in this brown coloured formal dress, Priyanka looks stunning.
Image: Instagram@priyankachopra
The 'Baywatch' actor took her fashion game a notch higher in this black blazer look.
Image: Instagram@priyankachopra
Priyanka made several heads turn in this stunning white formal dress paired with white heels.
Image: Instagram@priyankachopra
The actor looks ravishing in this look and the sleeves are adding a drama element to the overall look.
Image: Instagram@priyankachopra
Priyanka stunned the fashion police and looked extremely gorgeous in this white blazer look.
Image: Instagram@priyankachopra