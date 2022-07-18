Prachi Arya
Jul 18 ,2022
Priyanka Chopra's birthday: Global icon's notable achievements that made India proud
IMAGE: Instagram/PriyankaChopra
Priyanka Chopra went on to win the prestigious Miss Word competition in 2000 and there has been no looking back for her since then.
IMAGE: Instagram/PriyankaChopra
In December 2016, Priyanka Chopra was introduced as UNICEF’s newest Goodwill Ambassador.
IMAGE: Instagram/PriyankaChopra
Another major feat came when Priyanka became the Indian star for getting roped in for an American show Quantico and getting People's Choice Award for the same.
IMAGE: Instagram/PriyankaChopra
Priyanka Chopra became the first female Bollywood actor to sing a song with international music sensations like Pitbull, Will.I.Am and more.
IMAGE: Instagram/PriyankaChopra
Post enjoying her professional highs, in 2018 Priyanka Chopra Jonas became the first South Asian to feature on the cover of Vogue America.
IMAGE: Instagram/PriyankaChopra
Adding another feather to her cap, Chopra yet again became the first-ever Indian star to be chosen as Ambassador for 2020 Toronto International Film Festival.
IMAGE: Instagram/PriyankaChopra
Priyanka Chopra Jonas created history this year after she announced the prestigious Oscar award nominations with husband Nick Jonas.
IMAGE: Instagram/PriyankaChopra
