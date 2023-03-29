Shreya Pandey
Mar 29 ,2023
Priyanka Chopra's five controversial statements
Image- @priyankachopra/instagram
Priyanka Chopra recently appeared in the Armchair Expert podcast in which she made several eyebrow-raising confessions.
Image- @priyankachopra/instagram
The Fashion actress revealed that she was pushed to a corner and did not get along with anyone in Bollywood, which is why she left for Hollywood.
Image- @priyankachopra/instagram
Priyanka revealed that she faced colourism in Bollywood and that filmmakers use to put extra makeup and lighting to make her look fairer.
Image- @priyankachopra/instagram
Priyanka also revealed that she had to take up production when several movies of hers flopped and she panicked because she was not a "nepo-baby."
Image- @priyankachopra/instagram
Priyanka also revealed that she was in a "tumultuous relationship" when Nick Jonas approached her for dating.
Image- @priyankachopra/instagram
During the podcast, Priyanka spoke about pay parity and confessed that it was the first time in her career that she got equal pay as her co-star for Citadel.
Image- @priyankachopra/instagram
Find Out More