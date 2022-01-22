Priyanka, Nick, and other celebrities who opted for surrogacy for childbirth
Image: Instagram/@priyankachopra
Image: Instagram/@Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban have two daughters together. Kidman delivered Sunday Rose while Faith Margaret was born via surrogate.
nicolekidman
Marion Loretta Elwell and Tabitha Hodge were born to the actors Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick through surrogacy in June 2009.
Image: Instagram/@sarahjessicaparker
Anderson Cooper welcomed his son Wyatt on April 27, 2020, via surrogate and informed about the same to all his fans through social media.
Image: Instagram/@andersoncooper
Andy Cohen revealed in December 218 that he was expecting his first baby via surrogacy and shared the good news with the fans in February 2019 of his son's birth.
Image: Instagram/@bravoandy
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West hired a surrogate for their third and fourth baby as it was not possible for Kim to get pregnant again due to medical issues.
Image: Instagram/@kimkardashian
Alec Baldwin and his wife Hilaria Baldwin let the fans in delight when they announced the birth of their daughter in March 2021 a couple of months after Hilaria gave birth to their son, Eduardo.
Image: Instagram/@alecbaldwininsta
Jimmy Fallon and Nancy Juvonen welcomed their two daughters, Frances Cole and Winnie Rose through surrogacy.
Image: Instagram/@jimmyfallon