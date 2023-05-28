Aalokitaa Basu
May 28 ,2023
Priyanka-Nick, Sidharth-Kiara: Celebs who tied the knot in Rajasthan
priyankajonas/Instagram kiaraaliaadvani/Instagram
Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha were recently spotted at the Maharana Pratap airport at Udaipur leading to speculations about a possible Rajasthan wedding.
@BollywoodOnly1/Twitter
Earlier this year, cricketer Hardik Pandya and his wife Natasa Stankovic got remarried on Valentines Day at the Raffles Hotel in Udaipur, Rajasthan.
natasastankovic_/Instagram
Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani tied the knot on February 7 at the Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer. Kiara also shared a poignant wedding video with her fans.
kiaraaliaadvani/Instagram
Hansika Motwani and Sohael Khaturiya's winter wedding from December of 2022 was held at the Mundota Fort and Palace in Jaipur.
ihansika/Instagram
Vikcy Kaushal and Katrina Kaif tied the knot in a highly-guarded ceremony at the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, 3 hours away from Jaipur.
katrinakaif/Instagram
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas hosted their December wedding at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, back in 2018.
priyankachopra/Instagram
