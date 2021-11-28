Priyanka -Nick's Thanksgiving, Samantha's Hollywood film: Top social media posts this week
Image: Instagram/@priyankachopra
Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas enjoyed some quality family time as they celebrated Thanksgiving together. She showered love on the singer after split rumous had surfaced over the actress dropping 'Jonas' on Instagram.
Image: Instagram/@priyankachopra
Jay Bhanushali posted an adorable photo with wife, actor Mahhi Vij and daughter Tara after being evicted from 'Bigg Boss' 15. He called the two as his 'real Bigg Boss.'
Image: Instagram/@ijaybhanushali
Samantha Ruth Prabhu announced that she has signed BAFTA-winning filmmaker Philip John's international film based on the adaptation of 'The Arrangements of Love.'
Image: Instagram/@samantharuthprabhuoffl
Ahan Shetty met Virat Kohli, though he did not mention the reason behind the meet. The Indian skipper's teammate KL Rahul is in a relationship with Ahan's sister, Ahan Shetty.
Image: Instagram/@ahan.shetty
Dwayne Johnson made a fan's day by gifting him his own custom made truck after a screening of 'Red Notice'. The actor was impressed by the man's charitable initiatives like working for victims of domestic violence.
Image: Instagram/@therock
The makers of '83 launched the teaser of the film. The video featured the Indian taking the wicket of Vivian Richards with Kapil Dev, played by Ranveer Singh, taking a stunning catch for the wicket.
Image: Instagram/@ranveersingh
Ajay Devgn completed 30 years in Bollywood. His 'Sooryavanshi' co-star Akshay Kumar penned a special note, to share how their friendship had also been strong for that long.
Image: Instagram/@akshaykumar
The trailer of Akshay Kumar-Sara Ali Khan-Dhanush-starrer 'Atrangi Re' was unveiled. The fiilm is a romantic comedy involving a forced marriage and the arrival of the ex-lover into the midst.
Image: Instagram/@akshaykumar
Rajkummar Rao dropped highlights video of his marriage with Patralekhaa. One of the best moments was the groom asking the bride to apply the vermillion on his forehead.
Image: Instagram/@rajkummar_rao
Sushmita Sen was seen in a fierce avatar, in a saree and firing a gun from a helicopter in the trailer of 'Aarya 2.' She sparked curiosity of how she plays the 'working mother' while people call her 'don.'
Image: Instagram/@sushmitasen47
Shahid Kapoor dropped the trailer of 'Jersey', where he plays the role of a cricketer who returns to the game in his mid-30s to fulfil his dream of playing cricket for India.
Image: Instagram/@shahidkapoor
Mouni Roy and Mrunal Thakur sparked headlines by posing with football legend David Beckham on the sidelines of the F1 Qatar Grand Prix.
Image: Instagram/@imouniroy
The Grammy nominations were the talking point in the music industry. Jon Batiste lead the nominations tally with 11 nods in all.
Image: Instagram/@jonbatiste
Varun Dhawan looked menacing in the first poster of his film 'Bhediya.' The makers also announced the shift in release date from April 14 to November 25.
Image: Instagram/@varundvn
Priyanka Chopra Jonas dropped the first look of her character in 'The Matrix Resurrections.' The film is gearing up for release on December 22.
Image: Instagram/@priyankachopra