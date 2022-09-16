Aditi Rathi
Priyanka-Nick's unseen pic with Malti, Ali-Richa's wedding announcement: B'wood recap
Image: Instagram/@priyankachopra/@alifazal9
Priyanka Chopra's BFF dropped actor's unseen picture which also featured Nick Jonas and their daughter Malti.
Image: Instagram/@tam2cul
SS Rajamouli revealed he never thought 'RRR' will become a hit in the west.
Image: Facebook/@SSRajamouli
Rashmika Mandanna hogs on a massive meal in Delhi during 'Goodbye' promotions.
Image: Instagram/@rashmika_mandanna
Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha officially announced their wedding will take place in October.
Image: Instagram/@alifazal9
Samantha Ruth Prabhu is expected to make her Bollywood debut with another addition to Dinesh Vijan's horror-comedy universe.
Image: Instagram/@samantharuthprabhuoffl
Twinkle Khanna penned a sweet birthday note for her and Akshay Kumar's son Aarav.
Image: Instagram/@twinklerkhanna
