Priyanka to Deepika; take a look at the Mehendi outfits of Bollywood brides
Image: Instagram/@veenanagda/Twitter/@TeamPriyanka
Priyanka Chopra opted for a multicoloured lehenga for her Mehendi outfit. She tied her hair in a beautiful bun and looked absolutely stunning.
Image: Twitter/@TeamPriyanka
Anushka Sharma also went for a colourful outfit for her Mehendi look. The actor wore a blue coloured floral blouse and a multi-coloured long skirt at her Mehendi ceremony.
Image: Twitter/@hyunglines
Kajal Aggarwal tied the knot in an intimate ceremony and chose a green coloured floral cotton suit for her Mehendi ceremony.
Image: Instagram/@veenanagda
Yami Gautam wore a beautiful orange silk suit during her Mehendi ceremony with director Aditya Dhar.
Image: Instagram/@yamigautam
Deepika Padukone was dressed in a red and golden ethnic ensemble during her Mehendi ceremony that took place in Italy.
Image: Instagram/@veenanagda
Mouni Roy chose a lemon yellow coloured blouse and long skirt for her Mehendi ceremony.
Image: Instagram/@imouniroy