Pro Kabaddi League final: Interesting stats before Dabang Delhi vs Patna Pirates match
Image: Pro Kabaddi League/ Instagram
Manjeet Chillar of Dabang Delhi KC has captained five PKL teams in his career, the most by any player in tournament history.
Image: Dabang Delhi KC/ Instagram
Naveen Kumar holds the record for most consecutive Super 10s (28) in PKL history. The raider will look to add another Super 10 during the PKL final against Patna Pirates.
Image: Dabang Delhi KC/ Instagram
Dabang Delhi KC is unbeaten against Patna Pirates this season and will look to finish the tournament by winning the title against the same rival.
Image: Dabang Delhi KC/ Instagram
Mohammadreza Chiyaneh has been the strong pillar of Patna Pirates' defense this season and has scored the most number of High 5s i.e 10. He will be looking to add yet another High 5 during the PKL final against Dabang Delhi.
Image: PKL/ Instagram
Patna Pirates will be going for a record-extending fourth title with the team yet to lose any final. The Pirates will look to keep the record intact.
Image: PKL/ Instagram
This is Dabang Delhi KC's second final having reached the finale during PKL 7. Back then they had lost to the Bengal Warriors.
Image: Dabang Delhi KC/ Instagram