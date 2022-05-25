pTron Bassbuds Wave ENC earphones launched in India: Check price and specs here
Featuring a unique fin-shaped design, the Bassbuds Wave ensures a secure and comfortable fit for hours of audio playback.
The pTron Bassbuds Wave feature 50ms low latency, which will help users in playing video games and watching videos with the device.
The company claims that pTron Bassbuds Wave delivers a total battery life of 40H and charges via a USB-C port in 1.5Hrs.
The earbuds feature DSP environmental noise cancellation technology.
pTron has equipped the device with Bluetooth v5.3 for a strong wireless connection.
The pTron Bassbuds Wave ENC wireless earphones are available on Amazon for Rs. 999.
