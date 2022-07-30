Shikhar Mehrotra
pTron Tangent Duo Bluetooth neckband with 13mm drivers and 24H playtime launched in India
The earbuds of the neckband are designed ergonomically and the entire device weighs 26 grams.
The pTron Tangent Duo Bluetooth neckband comes with 13mm dynamic drivers that deliver punchy bass.
The pTron Tangent Duo Bluetooth neckband comes with Bluetooth v5.2 which provides a stable connection.
As seen in the image, the earbuds are magnetic and attach with each other when not in use.
The earbuds support Type-C charging, and voice assistants and users can attend calls with the device as well.
The earphones can last for up to 24 hours on a single charge and are available on Amazon for Rs. 499.
