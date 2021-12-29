Pulkit Samrat's b'day: Times when the 'Fukrey' star gave couple goals with Kriti Kharbanda
Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda have time and again shook their fans with an adorable trail of pictures.
The couple looks every bit gorgeous in this candid click. The duo first met as colleagues on the sets of 'Pagalpanti' post which their friendship blossomed into love
Getaways aren't a new thing for Pulkit-Kriti. Here they can be seen spending quality time in the lap of nature.
The couple's selfie game is also on point. Pulkit looks adorable with his pouty expression while Kriti rests on his shoulder.
The duo is undoubtedly one of the most adored Bollywood couples and give constant peeks into their love tale on social media.
Kriti posted this picture on Pulkit's birthday last year. "You are one in a billion", she wrote.
Pulkit Samrat and Kriti have rightly described how couples who drink together, stay together.
