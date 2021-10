The 2019 film 'Natasaarvabhwma' is an action-drama film starring Puneeth and Anupama Parameswaran in the lead roles. The film's plot revolves around Gagan, a journalist, who moves to Bengaluru and ends up living in a haunted house. As he falls prey to some supernatural activities, he realises some behavioural changes in himself. The film was helmed by Pawan Wadeyar. Instagram/@puneetrajkumar.official