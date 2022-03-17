Mar 17 ,2022
Puneeth Rajkumar's birth anniversary: Top Power Star films to remember him by
Image: PTI
Released in 2007, Puneeth Rajkumar's film 'Arasu' garnered him tons of appreciation for his stellar performance. The movie was directed by Mahesh Babu.
Image: 'Arasu' Poster
'Appu' marked Puneeth Rajkumar's debut as a lead. The movie was released back in 2002 and was a massive hit.
Image: 'Appu' Poster
Puneeth's performance in the movie, 'Milana' won him the Karnataka State Film Award for Best Actor. The movie also stars Parvathy Thiruvothu and Pooja Gandhi.
Image: 'Milana' Poster
Puneeth Rajkumar-starrer, 'Natasaarvabhowma' was a blockbuster hit that had a record 1,394 shows on the first day in Karnataka.
Image: 'Natasaarvabhowma' Poster
Written and directed by Santhosh Ananddram, 'Raajakumara' was released in 2017. It featured Puneeth Rajkumar and Priya Anand in the lead.
Image: 'Raajakumara' Poster
Written and directed by Chethan Kumar, 'James' was released in theatres on the birth anniversary of the legendary actor, Puneeth Rajkumar.
Image: 'James' Poster
