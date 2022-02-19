Punjab Elections: From Navjot Singh Sidhu Vs Majithia To Channi; Here Are 5 Key Battles
Channi, who was suddenly fielded from Bhadaur apart from his home constituency of Chamkaur Sahib, faces a major poll battle in AAP's turf. The AAP's candidate is Labh Singh Ugoke.
What could have been an easy fight for Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu has turned into an uphill battle after Akali Dal fielded party veteran Bikram Singh Majithia against him in Amritsar East seat.
Fighting his first Assembly election, AAP's CM face Bhagwant Singh Mann faces a tough fight in Dhuri from sitting Congress MLA - Dalvir Singh Goldy - who is a resident of Dhuri and has been pitting Mann as an 'outsider'.
A tough fight will be witnessed for Batala between Congress' Ashwani Sekhri and AAP's Sherry Kalsi.In 2017, Akali Dal's Lakhbir Singh Lodhinangal won by a mere 450 vote margin, defeating Sekhri.
Wooing youth votes, Congress has fielded popular singer - Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu aka Sidhu Moosewala against AAP’s Dr Vijay Singla in Mansa.
