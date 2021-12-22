'Pushpa' star Rashmika Mandanna acing monochrome pictures
Image: Instagram/@rashmika_mandanna
'Pushpa' star Rashmika Mandanna is one of the most lauded female actors in the South industry. The actor looks drop-dead gorgeous in all her monochrome photos. Her one-shoulder gown with a thigh-high slit is one of her best pictures.
Image: Instagram/@rashmika_mandanna
Whether it is ethnic or western, the actor can slay in every outfit. Rashmika Mandanna looked gorgeous in a sleeveless top and sparkly pants.
Image: Instagram/@rashmika_mandanna
Her close-up picture in a halter dress and stone studded earrings made her look nothing but beautiful.
Image: Instagram/@rashmika_mandanna
She can make any simple look glamorous with her gracefulness.
Image: Instagram/@rashmika_mandanna
The actor surely has her own unique style. She looked stunning in a denim overall and a sports bralette.
Image: Instagram/@rashmika_mandanna
The 'Mission Majnu' actor looked very cute in her spectacles and a shirt.
Image: Instagram/@rashmika_mandanna
The actor can melt hearts with her beautiful smile. This picture is surely proof of that.
Image: Instagram/@rashmika_mandanna