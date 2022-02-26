'Pushpa' star Rashmika Mandanna's version of popular emoticons
Rashmika Mandanna took to her social media account to engage with her fans and asked them to send her emojis they would like her to recreate.
The actor was sent several challenging emojis and took on the challenge like a pro.
She was most recently seen in the hit film 'Pushpa: The Rise' and took on a lead role alongside Allu Arjun.
She will soon be seen making her Bollywood debut in 'Mission Majnu' opposite Sidharth Malhotra, which will release on May 13, 2022.
She will also take on a pivotal role in 'Goodbye', which will star Amitabh Bachchan and Neena Gupta among others.
The much-loved actor recently wrapped up filming for her upcoming romantic comedy, 'Aadavaallu Meeku Johaarlu'.
She will be seen sharing the screen with Sharwanand, Khushbu, Raadhika Sarathkumar and others in the much-awaited film.
The actor is well-known for her films including 'Bheeshma', 'Dear Comrade', 'Chamak', etc. and has been wowing her fans with her stellar performances.
