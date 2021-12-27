Pushpa to Annaatthe; highest-grossing South Indian movies of 2021
Image: Twitter/@iam_anonto
Master grossed Rs 245.3 Crore globally and follows an alcoholic professor, who learns about a gangster using school kids for illegal activities.
Image: Twitter/@Nambiyur_PVR
Allu Arjun's Pushpa has grossed Rs 242.4 Crore across the world as of now and is still running in theatres.
Image: Twitter/@iam_anonto
Annaatthe starring Rajinikanth grossed 154.1 Crore globally and sees Kaaliyan go through thick and thin to protect his sister.
Image: Twitter/@Nambiyur_PVR
Vakeel Saab earned Rs 137.2 Crore globally and follows an alcoholic lawyer fighting for the justice of three girls.
Image: Twitter/@daivik_n
Akhanda grossed Rs 118.8 Crore worldwide and is still available to view on the big screen.
Image: Twitter/@IMAX_Melbourne
Doctor is about an army doctor and his risky rescue operation. The film earned Rs 101.4 Crore globally.
Image: Twitter/
Uppena is a romantic drama starring Krithi Shetty, that grossed Rs 96.1 Crore worldwide.
Image: Twitter/@IamRamMorthala