'Pushpa' to 'Spider-Man: No Way Home': Highest-grossing movies on Tollywood Box Office
'Master' featuring Thalapathy Vijay in the lead role, earned Rs. 141.60 crores at the box office.
Superstar Rajinikanth starrer 'Annaatthe' garnered rave reviews and the film earned Rs. 81.90 crores at the box office.
'Doctor' action comedy film that stars Sivakarthikeyan in lead role. It earned Rs. 70.20 crores at BO.
Silambarasan TR starrer 'Maanaadu' earned Rs. 51.50 crores at Tamil Nadu's box office.
Dhanush starrer 'Karnan' ganered positive response at the box office as it earned Rs. 51 crores.
Tom Holland's 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' was a massive hit worldwide and at Tamil Nadu's box office, it earned Rs. 30 crores in just 21 days.
Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna's 'Pushpa: The Rise' was yet another much-awaited film and it earned Rs. 27.25 crores in just 20 days.
'Sulthan' is an action drama film starring Rashmika Mandanna and Karthi in lead roles. It earned Rs. 27 crores at the box office.
The comedy horror drama, 'Aranmanai 3' earned Rs. 22 crores at the BO.
Adam Wingard's American monster film, 'Godzilla VS Kong' earned Rs. 16.90 crores at the BO.
