Qatar 2022: A look at top 6 FIFA World Cup champions from the past
Brazil remains the most successful nation in the history of the FIFA World Cup, having won the title a record five times.
Germany is the second most successful team in the FIFA WC with 4 titles and a total of 8 appearances in the final.
Italy is the third-most successful team in FIFA WC with 4 titles and a total of 6 appearances in the final.
Argentina has 2 FIFA WC titles to its name and is the fourth most successful team with five appearances in the final.
France also has 2 FIFA WC titles and is the fifth most successful team. Its most recent victory came in 2018.
Uruguay also has 2 FIFA WC titles to its name and is the sixth most successful team with two appearances in the final.
