Suraj Alva
Nov 24 ,2022
Qatar 2022: Players who have scored goals in four different FIFA World Cup editions
Image: AP
The football World Cup has always held a special place in the heart of football fans and also the players.
Image: AP
Scoring goals in various editions of the World Cup have been made to look easy by few players. Here's the list of players to score goals in multiple editions.
Image: AP
Brazilian legend Pele has enjoyed one of the most decorated careers in world football winning three FIFA World Cup titles.
Image: AP
Besides winning three World Cups, Pele has scored goals in four different editions. The legendary striker scored goals in the1958, 1962, 1966 & 1970 World Cups.
Image: AP
German football legend Uwe Seeler is next in the list to score goals in multiple World Cups. Seeler scored goals in 1958, 1962, 1966 & 1970 World Cups.
Image: AP
Miroslav Klose is the highest goalscorer in the history of FIFA World Cup. The champion German striker scored goals in the 2002, 2006, 2010, and 2014 editions.
Image: AP
Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the great players to have played the game. He is the fourth player to score goals in four different editions 2006, 2010, 2014, 2018
Image: AP
Lionel Messi’s goal against Saudi Arabia made him just the fifth footballer to score in four different FIFA World Cup editions
Image: AP
Find Out More