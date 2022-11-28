Suraj Alva
Qatar World Cup: Five fastest goals in FIFA World Cup history that you cannot miss
The history of FIFA World Cup has witnessed stunning goals but there are strikes which were scored in quick time. We take a look at the fatest goals scored.
Hakan Sukur scored the fastest goal in FIFA World Cup history against South Korea in 2022. He scored the goal just 11 seconds after kick-off
Clint Dempsey scored the fifth-fastest goal in World Cup history against Ghana during the 2014 edition. He scored the goal only 30 seconds after kickoff.
Bryan Robson took just 27 seconds to score the fifth-fastest goal in FIFA World Cup history. Th England player achieved the feat against France in 1982 edition.
Vaclav Masek scored second fastest goal in World Cup history. The Czechoslovakian (now Czech Republic) forward took 16 seconds to score vs Mexico in 1962
Mathias Jorgensen of Denmark took just 55 seconds to score the opening goal of the Denmark vs Croatia match. He achieved the feat during the 2018 edition.
Alphonso Davies of Canada scored teh first-ever goal for his country at FIFA World Cup 2022. He took 68 seconds to score the goal against Croatia.
