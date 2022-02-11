QUAD Meet: From China to Ukraine, here's are the highlight of conference
Image: AP
From Japan raising North Korea’s nuclear & missile activities to the US calling China’s ‘oppression’ & ‘repression', all were discussed. Image: AP
The QUAD nations also discussed issues like Myanmar and ongoing Ukraine-Russia tensions. Image: Twitter/S Jaishankar
EAM S Jaishankar said Quad is working together to enhance peace, stability and economic prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region. Image: AP
During the meeting, Ministers supported sharing information to counter Chinese aggression in the South & East China seas. Image: AP
Quad nations reiterated countering South & East China seas challenges following UNCLOS norms. Image: AP
US's Antony Blinken said a conflict with China in the Indo-Pacific was not inevitable. Image: AP
Reacting to the Ukraine issue, S Jaishankar said that today's meeting was focused on the Indo-Pacific region, not Europe. Image: AP
US warned Russia could invade Ukraine during the current Beijing Winter Olympics. Image: AP
QUAD nations expressed grave concern about the crisis in Myanmar following the military’s seizure of power last year. Image: AP
EAM S Jaishankar along with other Quad Foreign Ministers visited Australia's largest Melbourne Cricket Ground. Image: Twitter/@Jaishankar
EAM S Jaishankar presented Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne with a bat signed by former Indian captain Virat Kohli. Image: Twitter/@Jaishankar