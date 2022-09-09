Prachi Arya
Sep 09 ,2022
Queen Elizabeth II: Walk through Britain's longest reigning monarch's pictures with family
IMAGE: AP
Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch and a rock of stability across much of a turbulent century, has died. She was 96.
IMAGE: AP
1940 file photo of Britain's Princess Elizabeth, and Princess Margaret make their first radio broadcast, in London.
IMAGE: AP
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh wave to supporters from the balcony at Buckingham Palace, coronation at Westminster Abbey.
IMAGE: AP
Britain's Princess Elizabeth poses for a photo in a Girl Guides uniform, in Windsor Great Park, in Windsor, England.
IMAGE: AP
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II with Prince Philip arrive by horse drawn carriage in the parade ring on the third day, traditionally known as Ladies Day.
IMAGE: AP
Princess Elizabeth on horseback with the riding master in Windsor Great Park, Windsor, England, in April 1935.
IMAGE: AP
1972 photo of Queen Elizabeth II,and Prince Philip, are seated with their children, Prince Charles, Prince Edward, Prince Andrew and Princess Anne.
IMAGE: AP
1987 photo of Diana, Princess of Wales and Queen Elizabeth II smile to well-wishers outside Clarence House.
IMAGE: AP
1951 photo of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, then Princess Elizabeth, stands with husband Prince Philip, and their children.
IMAGE: AP
Britain's Prime Minister Winston Churchill joins the Royal family including Princess Elizabeth, Queen Elizabeth, King George VI, and Princess Margaret.
IMAGE: AP
1947 photo of Britain's Princess Elizabeth and her husband the Duke of Edinburgh wave to the crowds on their wedding day, from the balcony of Buckingham Palace.
IMAGE: AP
