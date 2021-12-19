R Ashwin & Co. practice bowling drill under watchful eye of Dravid, See pics
Image: @bcci/Twitter
Rahul Dravid was seen addressing Team India on Day 2 of their training session ahead of 1st Test against the Proteas.
Image: @bcci/Twitter
Virat Kohli-led Team India underwent a second training session in Centurion on Sunday.
Image: @bcci/Twitter
In the pictures uploaded by the BCCI, Rahul Dravid was seen giving bowling tips to Ravichandran Ashwin as the off-spinner curiously looked on.
Image: @bcci/Twitter
Jasprit Bumrah completed his fast-bowling drills in a spectacular manner as his teammates cheered on.
Image: @bcci/Twitter