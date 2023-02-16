Anirban Sarkar
Feb 16 ,2023
R Ashwin on brink of breaking MS Dhoni's century record
Image: AP
Ravichandran Ashwin has been one of India's best Test all-rounders having aggregated over 3000 runs alongside 457 wickets.
Image: AP
Ravichandran Ashwin has also honed his batting skills as he has added five Test centuries to his tally
Image: BCCI
MS Dhoni who retired from the long form of cricket in 2014 has six Test hundreds in his career
Image: PTI
MS Dhoni's brilliant 224 against Australia in Chennai is the only double hundred in his Test career
Image: BCCI
Ravichandran Ashwin has been involved in many glorious Test knocks in his glittering career so far
Image: BCCI
Ravichandran Ashwin could be on the verge of equaling MS Dhoni's Test century tally as he needs just one more ton to achieve the feat.
Image: BCCI
Find Out More