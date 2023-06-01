Saksham nagar
Jun 01 ,2023
R. IPL 2023 team of the Tournament
Image: AP
A look at the team of the tournament of the Indian Premier League 2023.
Image: BCCI/IPL
Orange cap winner and GT opener Shubman Gill stands first in the list and will open in the team of the tournament.
Image: BCCI/IPL
RCB skipper Faf du Plessis will be the other opener as he was also on number 2 in the orange cap standings.
Image: BCCI/IPL
RCB batter Virat Kohli will be the skipper of the side for his eminent batting display in IPL 2023.
Image: AP
MI batter Suryakumar Yadav proved his name in IPL 2023 and played some brilliant innings for his team
Image: AP
Rinku Singh was the find of IPL 2023 and the KKR batter will have the responsibility to hold the middle order in the team.
Image: BCCI/IPL
PBKS wicketkeeper batter Jitesh Sharma will have the responsibility with the gloves and also give the team an exciting finish.
Image: BCCI/IPL
GT captain Hardik Pandya will be playing the role of an all-rounder and will also be bowling crucial middle overs.
Image: BCCI/IPL
GT spinner Rashid Khan stood on number 3 in IPL 2023 purple cap standings and will have the responsibility to bowl crucial middle overs.
Image: AP
Mohit Sharma made a brilliant return for GT in IPL 2023 and will have a big responsibility to bowl crucial death overs.
Image: BCCI/IPL
Mohammed Shami was the purple cap holder in IPL 2023 and will play the role of a new ball bowler in the team.
Image: BCCI/IPL
RR bowler Trent Bolut will be Shami's partner and will also have the responsibility to take early wickets.
Image: AP
Matheesa Pathirana bowled brilliant death overs while playing for CSK and will be the impact player of the team.
Image: BCCI/IPL
Find Out More