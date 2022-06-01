R Madhavan's birthday: Actor's most memorable characters on-screen over the years
Image: Twitter/@stevie_mat
'Tanu Weds Manu' was a 2011 film that saw R Madhavan playing the role of Manu, who came to India to find a bride and meets Tanu, played by Kangana Ranaut.
Image: Twitter/@4331Subhash
'Kannathil Muthamittal' is a war drama set in the Sri Lankan civil war featuring Madhavan as a parent who adopts a young girl.
Image: Twitter/@FilmHistoryPic
'3 Idiots' saw the much-loved actor playing the role of Farhan, who navigated through life in college with his friends Raju and Rancho.
Image: Twitter/@penyampai
R. Madhavan played the role of Maddy in 'Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein' alongside Saif Ali Khan and Dia Mirza.
Image: Twitter/@TracyHamming
The action flick 'Vikram Vedha' saw the star playing the role of inspector Vikram, who embarks on a mission to hunt down a gangster.
Image: Twitter/@moviemagic_in
'Irudhi Suttru' is a Tamil sports drama that sees Madhavan step into the shoes of a former boxing coach, who trains a fisherwoman for the World Boxing Championship.
Image: Twitter/@HackerCine