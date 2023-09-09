Aalokitaa Basu
Sep 09 ,2023
Raashii Khanna's elaborate ethnic looks
raashiikhanna/Instagram
Raashii Khanna's latest look is a testament to her love for elaborate ethnic fits.
raashiikhanna/Instagram
The actress opted for a vermillion red sharara set with strong golden details paired with matching jewellery.
raashiikhanna/Instagram
Here the actress can be seen in a bejeweled lehenga set in maroon with the strong shoulders making quite the statement.
raashiikhanna/Instagram
Raashii's dusty rose saree here carries extensive crystal work with the mono-toned ostrich feathers adding a luxe touch.
raashiikhanna/Instagram
Raashii can be seen here in a ballgown-cut anarkali covered in elaborate champagne gold sequin work.
raashiikhanna/Instagram
Taking a detour from traditional, Raashii's white chiffon drape is paired with a blouse featuring a plunging neckline, framed in with the silver piping.
raashiikhanna/Instagram
Raashii can be seen here in a mustard yellow Banarasi saree with strong orange accents.
raashiikhanna/Instagram
This emerald green saree on Raashii carries elaborate golden motifs, further complimented by the matching jewellery.
raashiikhanna/Instagram
