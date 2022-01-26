Raazi to Neerja: Women-centric patriotic films to watch this Republic Day
The 2018 film 'Raazi' starring Alia Bhatt follows an Indian undercover RAW agent, who gets married into a Pakistani family to extract some information about a possible attack do India.
'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl' is inspired by the real story of Gunjan Saxena, the first woman pilot of India to fly in a combat zone.
Kangana Ranaut gave an ace performance in her 2019 film 'Manikarnika' as she portrayed the true story of Rani Lakshmibai.
Taapsee Pannu starrer 'Naam Shabana' showed everything a woman is capable of doing when it comes to fighting for her country.
Sonam Kapoor surely did complete justice to Neerja Bhanot as she portrayed her role and showed how the late flight attendant saved the lives of many after a plane, she was in, was hijacked.
Olympian Mary Kom is an inspiration to many. The woman, who brought glory to the country, had a struggle-filled past. Priyanka Chopra portrayed her role in her biopic 'Mary Kom.'
The 1953 film 'Jhansi Ki Rani' is among the first women-centric films of the country. The film was a massive success and is worth watching on the 73rd Republic Day.
