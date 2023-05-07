Anjali Choudhury
May 07 ,2023
Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti 2023: 5 movies based on Tagore's novels
Image: IMDb
Mrinaler Chhithi is based on the story ' Strir Patra' written by Rabindranath Tagore. This movie was based on gender inequality and was released in 2012.
Image: IMDb
The classic film by Rabindranath Tagore titled Charulata was based on the story of a lonely and sorrowful wife who find love again.
Image: IMDb
The plot of Laboratory revolved around a story by Rabindranath Tagore by the name. This film was directed by Soumik Chattopadhyay.
Image: IMDb
Tasher Desh was directed by Kaushik Mukherjee (Q). The movie was described as a "trippy adaptation" of the 1933 play by Rabindranath Tagore.
Image: IMDb
Chitrangada: The Crowning Wish was a film by Rituparno Ghosh and revolved around the life of a choreographer who considered gender-reassignment surgery.
Image: IMDb
Find Out More