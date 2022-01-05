Radhe Shyam to RRR, films facing the heat of COVID & getting delayed again
Image: Instagram/@alwaysramcharan/@actorprabhas
SS Rajamouli's most awaited film 'RRR' faced several delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic. While the movie was set to release this January, the makers had to postpone it due to the resurgence of COVID-19 cases.
Image: Instagram/@alwaysramcharan
Akshay Kumar's fans, who were excited to see him in his first period drama, also have to wait for some more time to see him play Prithviraj Chauhan in 'Prithviraj.'
Image: Instagram/@akshaykumar
The makers of Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi starrer 'Gehraiyaan' recently revealed the film will hit the OTT giant Amazon Prime Video on February 11 instead of January 25.
Image: Instagram/@deepikapadukone
'Radhe Shyam' was supposed to mark Prabhas' first outing since 'Saaho.' However, the film faced another postponement due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Image: Instagram/@actorprabhas
Shahid Kapoor's sports drama 'Jersey' is one of the most hard-hit movies due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The film was scheduled to hit the silver screens on December 31, 2021, but the makers had to postpone it.
Image: Instagram/@shahidkapoor
Yash starrer 'KGF: Chapter 2' is also one of the most awaited sequels of 2022. The film faced several delays and is now set to arrive in theatres on April 14, 2022.
Image: Instagram/@nameisyash