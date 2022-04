'Radhe Shyam' is a period romance movie starring Prabhas and Pooja Hegde in the lead roles. Helmed by Radha Krishna Kumar, the film features Prabhas as a Palmist who falls in love with Pooja Hegde's doctor Prerana. What happens after is a tale of mystical romance with the main protagonists fighting against destiny to live a happily ever after. 'Radhe Shyam' is gearing up for an OTT release on Amazon Prime on April 1. Image: Instagram/@primevideoin