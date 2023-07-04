Aalokitaa Basu
Jul 04 ,2023
Radhika Madan attends New York Indian Film Festival in texture-heavy gown
radhikamadan/Instagram
Radhika Madan recently attended the New York Indian Film Festival for the premiere of Sanaa.
radhikamadan/Instagram
Her olive-hued elaborate ensemble was a textural masterpiece featuring stiff drapes piped through its length in whimsical directions.
radhikamadan/Instagram
The mermaid cut gown ended in a stiff frilled hem preceded by loosely-placed loops around the waist.
radhikamadan/Instagram
The actress has also previously experimented with texture, case in point being this pop-lavender short-hemmed number with a draped body and pleated train.
radhikamadan/Instagram
Playing on the same theme, this marsala-hued look follows the same blueprint with a more somber feel.
radhikamadan/Instagram
Madan makes a statement in this rufous red pantsuit with sleeves boasting of the same stiff drapes that her NYIFF gown carries.
radhikamadan/Instagram
Radhika's love for unique silhouettes further proves itself with this yam orange sheath-gown featuring a high and straight shoulder and multiple sharp hemlines.
radhikamadan/Instagram
Here Radhika twirls in a bronze gold holographic midi featuring broad pleats and a sweetheart bust.
radhikamadan/Instagram
