Radhika Madan's birthday: A sneak-peek into 'Angrezi Medium' star's steal-worthy outfits
Image: Instagram/ @radhikamadan
Radhika Madan often leaves fans swooning over her gorgeous looks, and this velvet ensemble is surely one of them. The actor amped up her look with silver heels and matching danglers.
Image: Instagram/ @radhikamadan
The 'Angrezi Medium' star looks resplendent in this vibrant floral lehenga, which has been paired with silver bangles and earrings.
Image: Instagram/ @radhikamadan
Radhika looks adorable in this attire by designer Ritu Kumar. She opted for minimal accessories, pairing the dress with beige coloured heels.
Image: Instagram/ @radhikamadan
The monochrome outfit looks all things quirky, with the actor opting for green heels to add a pop of colour. Not to miss the statement earrings.
Image: Instagram/ @radhikamadan
Radhika clearly knows how to ace the blingy look, and this outfit is proof. The neon yellow heels and top perfectly blend in with the skirt.
Image: Instagram/ @radhikamadan
The 'Shiddat' star is a sight to behold in the stunning pastel lehenga with intricate embroidery all over. The jewellery pieces accentuate the look perfectly.
Image: Instagram/ @radhikamadan