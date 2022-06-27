Raducanu to Swiatek, top contenders for women's singles title at Wimbledon 2022
Image: @wimbledon/@wta/Instagram
No. 1 seed Iga Swiatek is currently the WTA world no. 1 women’s singles player and heads into Wimbledon 2022 after picking up the French Open 2022 title.
Image: @wimbledon/Instagram
No. 10 seed Emma Raducanu will head into the grass-court Grand Slam tournament at her home, having picked up her maiden Grand Slam title by winning the US Open 2021.
Image: @wimbledon/Instagram
No. 3 seed Ons Jabeur is the 4th ranked player in the world, who heads into the tournament after winning the Grass court championships in Berlin, in her last campaign.
Image: @wta/Instagram
The world no. 13 Coco Gauff heads into the Wimbledon Championships 2022, on the back of a runners-up campaign in the French Open 2022.
Image: @wta/Instagram
World No. 26 Petra Kvitova heads into the Wimbledon 2022, on the back of a victorious campaign in the Eastbourne International in her last grass-court appearance.
Image: @wta/Instagram
No. 16 seed Simona Halep also looks in contention to pick the title, as she heads into the Wimbledon 2022 after reaching the semi-finals of the Birmingham Classic and Bad Homburg Open.
Image: @wta/Instagram
Three-time Grand Slam champion Angelique Kerber might also win the title as she heads into the tournament after reaching the quarter-final of the Bad Homburg Open.
Image: @wta/Instagram
23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams returned to the sport after a year-long long injury hiatus and might become the champion as well.
Image: @wimbledon/Instagram
The main draw games of Wimbledon Championships 2022 kicked off at 3:30 PM IST on Monday.
Image: @wimbledon/Instagram