Rahane, Pujara & Kohli's dismal batting performance since Jan 2020
Rahane has played 17 Tests since 2020 and has scored 707 runs at an average of 27.19. He has 1 century and 2 fifties during the period.
Rahane was dismissed for a duck in the first innings of the second Test match in Johannesburg.
Pujara has played 19 Tests since the start of 2020 and has scored 821 runs at an average of 24.87. He has 7 fifties to his name during the period.
In the ongoing Johannesburg Test, Pujara was dismissed for yet another single-digit score of just 3 runs.
Kohli has played 14 Tests since the start of 2020 and has scored 652 runs at an average of 26.08. He has only 5 fifties during the period.
Kohli is not part of the ongoing Johannesburg Test against South Africa, as he was ruled out due to an upper back spasm.
