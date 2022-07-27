Aditi Rathi
Jul 27 ,2022
Rahul Bose’s birthday: Unknown facts about the versatile actor
Image: Instagram/@rahulbose7
Rahul Bose began his career, not with acting but by working as a screenwriter for an advertising agency.
The actor also worked as a director and his directorial debut was 'Everybody Says I'm Fine!'
Bose starred in India's first English-language show 'A Mouthful Of Sky' and then went on to co-host 'BBC World Style!.'
Apart from acting, Bose has a knack for sports and played cricket under the guidance of Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi.
Bose is an ace rugby player and has participated in the Asian Rugby Football Union Championship in 1998 as a part of Indian team.
As Rahul is unmarried, he adopted six children back in 2007 after raising Rs 2.4 million for the children's upbringing and education.
The actor does not wish to get married and believes in beautiful relationships.
