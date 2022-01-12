Rahul Dravid celebrates 49th birthday with Team India; See pics
Image: BCCI
Indian Head Coach Rahul Dravid celebrated his 49th birthday with Team India members in Cape Town on Tuesday.
Image: MohammedShami/Twitter
Indian batting coach Vikram Rathour can be seen feeding cake to Rahul Dravid after the end of play on Day 1 of the 3rd Test.
Image: MohammedShami/Twitter
In this picture, Dravid can be seen being fed by Team India members after he cut his cake on Tuesday.
Image: MohammedShami/Twitter
Dravid can be seen passing a smile to Team India members after cutting his cake following the end of day's play on Jan 11.
Image: MohammedShami/Twitter