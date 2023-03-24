Amrit Burman
Mar 24 ,2023
Rahul Gandhi disqualified as Lok Sabha MP
Rahul Gandhi will now move to a higher court to challenge the Surat Court's decision.
As per the Representation of the People Act, (RPA) 1951, Rahul who has been convicted by a court will remain disqualified for another 6 yrs after serving time.
The court granted him bail immediately and suspended the sentence for a month.
BJP MLA and former Gujarat minister Purnesh Modi had filed a defamation case against Rahul in Surat and the court delivered its verdict on March 23, 2023.
During the 2019 Lok Sabha polls rally, Rahul Gandhi said, "How come all thieves have Modi as the common surname."
A Surat court held Rahul Gandhi guilty of criminal defamation over his 'Modi surname' remark.
