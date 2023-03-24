Amrit Burman
Rahul Gandhi disqualified from Lok Sabha; Here's what can happen next
Image: PTI
A Surat court held Rahul Gandhi guilty of criminal defamation over his 'Modi surname' remark.
Image: PTI
Rahul Gandhi can avoid conviction if he wins the case in a higher court
Image: PTI
Election Commission can now announce a by-election
Image: PTI
Rahul Gandhi can now be asked by the government to vacate his central Delhi government bungalow.
Image: PTI
If the court's verdict is not stayed or overturned by any higher court, Rahul may end up losing the opportunity to fight elections for the next 6 yrs.
Image: PTI
Rahul's team is now planning to challenge the Surat court's verdict in a higher court.
Image: PTI
