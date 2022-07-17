Nehal Gautam
Jul 17 ,2022
Rahul Vaidya & Disha Parmar’s 1st wedding anniversary: Loved-up pictures of the couple
Image: Instagram/@rahulvaidyarkv
Rahul Vaidya can be seen kissing Disha with the latter pouting for the camera.
Image: Instagram/@rahulvaidyarkv
Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar looked cute as they clicked a selfie on the occasion of Holi.
Image: Instagram/@rahulvaidyarkv
Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar gazed into the eyes of each other while performing their wedding rituals.
Image: Instagram/@rahulvaidyarkv
Rahul Vaidya posted a glimpse from his wedding in which he was seen getting a peck on his cheeks from Disha Parmar on stage.
Image: Instagram/@rahulvaidyarkv
Rahul and Disha left their fans in awe as they posed together for the camera during their Mehendi celebration.
Image: Instagram/@rahulvaidyarkv
Rahul Vaidya & Disha Parmar donned traditional outfits as they performed Gudi Padwa rituals together.
Image: Instagram/@rahulvaidyarkv
Rahul Vaidya & Disha Parmar gave major couple goals as they dazzled together while attending an event.
Image: Instagram/@rahulvaidyarkv
Rahul Vaidya sported an orange golden kurta while his wife Disha Parmar looked stunning in a traditional avatar.
Image: Instagram/@rahulvaidyarkv
Find Out More