Kriti Nayyar

Sep 23 ,2022

Rahul Vaidya's birthday: A look at the singer's adorable pics with wife Disha Parmar
Image: Instagram/ @dishaparmar
Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar are one of the most loved couples in the television industry. Image: Instagram/ @dishaparmar
The couple never ceases to amaze fans with their stunning pictures on social media, often showering compliments on each other. Image: Instagram/ @dishaparmar
Rahul and Disha look amazing as they pose against a picturesque backdrop. Image: Instagram/ @dishaparmar
The couple beams with joy as they pose for a mushy picture. Image: Instagram/ @dishaparmar
Disha looks adorable as she lovingly hugs Rahul while getting clicked. Image: Instagram/ @dishaparmar
The celebrity couple looks extremely stylish in their traditional avatars. Image: Instagram/ @dishaparmar
Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar tied the knot in a grand ceremony held in Mumbai last year. Image: Instagram/ @dishaparmar
