Kriti Nayyar
Sep 23 ,2022
Rahul Vaidya's birthday: A look at the singer's adorable pics with wife Disha Parmar
Image: Instagram/ @dishaparmar
Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar are one of the most loved couples in the television industry.
Image: Instagram/ @dishaparmar
The couple never ceases to amaze fans with their stunning pictures on social media, often showering compliments on each other.
Image: Instagram/ @dishaparmar
Rahul and Disha look amazing as they pose against a picturesque backdrop.
Image: Instagram/ @dishaparmar
The couple beams with joy as they pose for a mushy picture.
Image: Instagram/ @dishaparmar
Disha looks adorable as she lovingly hugs Rahul while getting clicked.
Image: Instagram/ @dishaparmar
The celebrity couple looks extremely stylish in their traditional avatars.
Image: Instagram/ @dishaparmar
Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar tied the knot in a grand ceremony held in Mumbai last year.
Image: Instagram/ @dishaparmar
