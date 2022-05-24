Raina towers over Dhoni, Watson with most runs in IPL playoffs and finals
Image: IPL/BCCI
Chennai Super Kings are the team that has played the most number of playoffs in IPL history.
Suresh Raina has scored the most runs for the franchise in the playoffs and is also the overall highest run-scorer in the finals.
Suresh Raina has played 8 times in the IPL finals and has scored 249 runs in those games.
Former CSK batter Shane Watson is second on the list with 236 runs in IPL finals. He has played for CSK, RCB, and RR.
CSK skipper MS Dhoni is fifth on the list of highest run-scorer in IPL finals. He has scored 180 runs in the finals.
