Raj Bawa to Shaik Rasheed: India's U-19 World Cup Final heroes
Image: ICC/Twitter
Raj Bawa was adjudged the player of the match for his all-round performance. He picked a 5-wicket haul and also scored 35 runs.
Image: ICC/Twitter
Ravi Kumar provided Indian with an early breakthrough as he picked two back-to-back wickets in the first powerplay to apply pressure on England.
Image: ICC/Twitter
Shaik Rasheed played yet another brilliant knock as he scored 50 off 84 balls in the final of the World Cup.
Image: ICC/Twitter
Nishant Sandhu played a game-saving knock for India as remained unbeaten at 50 off 54 balls.
Image: ICC/Twitter
Harnoor Singh played a crucial knock at the top of the batting order as he scored 21 runs off 46 balls to provide a solid foundation.
Image: ICC/Twitter