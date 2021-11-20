Raj Kapoor to Tanuja, see retro Bollywood through Dharmendra's lens
Image: Instagram/@aapkadharam
Filmmaker Dulal Guha, Dharmendra & Tanuja once decided to establish their own production company named 'DDT'.
Image: Instagram/@aapkadharam
The veteran actor shared a jovial moment with filmmaker Raj Khosla and described him as an 'able director and emotional human being'.
Image: Instagram/@aapkadharam
Dharmendra's first meeting with actor Kamini Kaushal who was also the star of his career's first film 'Shaheed' released in 1948.
Image: Instagram/@aapkadharam
The veteran actor shared his memorable moment with legendary actor Raj Kapoor to remember him on his birth anniversary.
Image: Instagram/@aapkadharam
Dharmendra shared a glimpse into his 'beautiful memories' with actor Rehman while describing him as a 'Royal person with a soft heart'.
Image: Instagram/@aapkadharam