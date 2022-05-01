Raj Thackeray's mega rally: MNS Chief gives ultimatum on Loudspeaker row, attacks Pawar
Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray arrived in Aurangabad to address a mega rally on May 1 and received a grand welcome.
Thousands of MNS supporters and leaders gathered in large numbers at the venue on the occasion of Maharashtra Day.
Raj Thackeray chief took to his dais to address the crowd as they cheered and chanted for him.
He gave an electrifying speech and also reiterated his ultimatum in the loudspeaker row. He asked, "If I raise the issue of loudspeakers, is it a sudden issue that should not be addressed?"
He then launched an attack on Sharad Pawar as he said, "Sharad Pawar is allergic to the word Hindu. I have never heard the name of Shivaji Maharaj from his mouth"
Raj Thackeray also referred to Aurangabad as 'Sambhajinagar' in his speech on May 1.
