Anirban Sarkar
Mar 30 ,2023
Rajasthan Royals' Strongest playing XI in IPL 2023
Image: BCCI
Jos Buttler will seek to start IPL 2023 from where he left off last time.
Image: BCCI
Yashasvi Jaiswal will eye a strong start to IPL 2023
Image: BCCI
Sanju Samson led Rajasthan Royals to the IPL final last season and everyone will pin their hopes on him.
Image: BCCI
Devdutt Padikkal is regarded as one of the most talented youngsters
Image: BCCI
Riyan Parag will add much-needed strength to the middle order
Image: BCCI
Shimron Hetmyer has the capacity to wreak havoc if he is in the mood
Image: BCCI
Jason Holder will be a good all-round option for Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2023
Image: BCCI
Ravichandran Ashwin has been one of the most experienced spinners in the shortest format
Image: BCCI
Yuzvendra Chahal will be leading the Rajasthan Royals bowling contingent
Image: BCCI
Trent Boult's sheer left arm pace will do a lot of damage to the opponents.
Image: BCCI
Kuldeep Sen was the find of last season and he will take a crucial role in IPL 2023
Image: BCCI
Find Out More