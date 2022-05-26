Rajat Patidar's ton to 'lone warrior' KL Rahul, 6 biggest talking points of RCB vs LSG
Image: iplt20.com/BCCI
Virat Kohli hit 25 runs in 24 balls against LSG in the Qualifier 1 and helped steady the RCB innings, following the early dismissal of skipper Faf du Pessis.
Image: iplt20.com/BCCI
Rajat Patidar went on to hit his maiden IPL hundred by scoring 112* runs in 54 balls with the help of seven sixes and 12 fours.
Image: iplt20.com/BCCI
Dinesh Karthik played a fiery knock of 37 runs in 23 balls with the help of a four and five sixes to take RCB's scorer to 207/4 in 20 overs.
Image: iplt20.com/BCCI
Deepak Hooda hit 45 runs in 26 balls with the help of four sixes and a four before getting bowled by Wanindu Hasaranga.
Image: iplt20.com/BCCI
Skipper KL Rahul played like the lone warrior for LSG by scoring 79 runs in 58 balls with the help of five sixes and three fours.
Image: iplt20.com/BCCI
Josh Hazlewood dismissed KL Rahul, Manan Vohra, and Krunal Pandya, helping RCB to restrict LSG at 193/6.
Image: iplt20.com/BCCI